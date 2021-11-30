Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong postponed, new release date – Nerd4.life

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong has been postponed from Big Bad Wolf Studio and Nacon: the new date of exit of the game is set for May 19, 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Announced in October 2019, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is an RPG based on the famous role-playing game, with three protagonists and a complex system of choices and consequences. Developer and publisher wrote a message explaining the reasons for the delay.

The game’s authors explained that they are working hard to adapt the mechanics of the Vampire: The Masquerade board game to a video game experience, and that the political intrigue and supernatural aura of the game world are perfect for the story they want. tell.

The project is very ambitious, with many characters, choices, dialogues and opportunities that influence the course of events. It is precisely to live up to this commitment that the developers have made the tough decision to postpone the release of Swansong.

“It was not an easy choice, but we deemed it necessary to ensure the highest possible quality while maintaining a sustainable working regime for the team. The pandemic has also put a spanner in the works, but the postponement us it will allow for further refinements and more time for checks. “