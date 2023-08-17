Vampires in ‘After’ – La Provincia

With the first rays of the August sun, sometimes in the afternoon, sometimes in the afternoon, and even the next day, the same sun of the previous morning was beating down with vampire-destroying effect, they were out for the next hour. Used to come dressed as lice. Clothes clinging to the body due to dampness, wrinkled jackets and shirts in skirt mode over pants, like an abstract painting, honeycombed with various concoctions of alcohol and you don’t know what else, recognizable marks of a night of partying and of emptiness; Maybe a smudge of makeup on the neck from an attempted molestation four hours ago, from propping up the body for so many hours, or from dancing circles on a sticky floor, stepping on the moon like Neil Armstrong The feet were burning and swollen, the telephone number a picture of a stranger hastily noted on the local card, the dry mouth and the sweat of different hours on the sandy forehead peaked. The rest of the day looked like Alpe d’Huez.

Dressed up for Saturday night, with no money in his pocket, and mingled with tourists who were then preparing to win a condominium on the sand near the beach; or mingled in distant times among those who jogged happily to an aperitif of vermouth and sardines at 100 pesetas, dragging the last survivors of a beach night to so many enclaves of the Spanish coast as they Do it even today.

It doesn’t matter where on the coast it happened. It is still celebrated as an ancestral tradition, which – because of politeness and parental responsibility – has never been transferred from parents to children, but which is practiced as a summer habit in a part of the youth. I have passed from one generation to the next. Unexpected, almost secretive and exciting at the same time, the vampire night represented the loss of the virginity of the night after which many decided not to repeat the experience. The others haven’t retreaded that path since the first time they crawled out of a coastal dive, holding on to their dignity until the DJ announced the end of the session with a piece by Snake Corps. Left inside the party, this happened countless times at dawn. A hit by Chimo Bio or the latest Acid House remix brought in from London clubbing was playing.

Years later everything is remembered amid nostalgia and embarrassment. To those who like to say that the youth of today are hopeless, I am sorry to disappoint you. Young people 35 or 40 years ago, fathers and mothers of those young people who today leave another slum with raccoon-like circles under their eyes – exactly as before -, did exactly the same, with the difference With that people of that time had the opportunity to buy a house, buy a couple of cars for the whole working life or collect two whole years of unemployment. Some even came to form families, whether unstructured or not. Where it used to feel like home, now Steve Aoki or Carl Cox are playing.

After-parties were and are places to collect skulls pulled by an invisible broom car, where the expiring embers of modern nightclubs and bars end up. Wicked Bills are apt to let loose the tongue, where what is interesting is in the toilet and tiresome in the bar; waiters and waitresses who pick up the plates of those who refuse to return home and spend the next hour eating on the terrace, stories that have been repeated as an eternal refrain since the last quarter of the 20th century, when radio Futura sang “August moon, / Make me reach tomorrow / Without this murderous dream”. / Mother and Woman of Wine. / August Moon».

Sometimes I look on the Internet to find out what happened to people I met when there were ten or twelve years left before the end of the century. Some are grandparents, one is the president of a subsidiary of Ibex Company; Some of the people who came out of Anne Rice’s novel still remain vampires, eternal badasses. Others have died. Facebook is full of abandoned accounts that are no longer taken care of, a phantom metaverse no longer among the living, where the bushes of the round globe cross the virtual road hither and thither at the mercy of an imaginary wind. The owner didn’t leave the password and he kept walking, time stood still and his photo album was full of smiles and memories when he came out after the party, of those August nights associated with the morning sun and so They seemed to be able to survive anywhere. ad infinitum. And it didn’t turn out.