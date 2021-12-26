Van Aert’s advantage over Van der Poel grows! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15.55 Toon Aerts approaches the Dutchman, the Belgian is only 12 seconds behind from second place.

15.54 Completed the sixth lap for Van Aert, who is now 24 ”ahead of Van der Poel.

15.52 24th Gioele Bertolini, Dorigoni collapsed instead, now 43rd

15.51 Toon Aerts was unable to keep the pace of the two leaders, but his advantage over fourth Vanthourenhout seems reassuring

15.50 THE ADVANTAGE OF VAN AERT GROWS! Van der Poel is now 15 ”behind the leader of the race!

15.48 The Belgian changes bike, who scored an incredible 7’45 “in the last lap!

15.47 Infernal rhythm held by Van Aert, who seems unattainable in the stretches with the bike on his shoulder.

15.46 Fifth step at the finish line, 3 laps to go!

15.45 The second advantage of the Belgian champion has become 10! Meter after meter seems to be able to detach more and more the great rival!

15.43 It could be one of the key moments of the race! Van Aert took 5 seconds on Van der Poel, Toon Aerts chases at 10 ”.

15.42 New forcing for Van Aert! Earn a few meters on the world champion, who in turn gets off the wheel Toon Aerts.

15.40 Bike change for Van Aert. The two challengers are alternating in the passage to the “pits”.

15.38 Behind the first three passes Vanthourenhout who took a few meters on Hermans. Sixth Corné Van Kessel. Beyond the minute behind Iserbyt and Pidcock.

15.37 Fourth step at the finish line, we are halfway through the race. Van Aert and Van der Poel pass together, with Aerts at 4 ”.

15.35 Further back Tom Pidcock, eighth at 1’12 “from the head.

15.34 Not without difficulty, Toon Aerts manages to keep pace with the first two, remaining attached to the wheels of Van der Poel.

15.33 Bike change for Van Aert which allows the Dutchman to get closer to the Belgian champion. The race could already take the form of a stellar duel!

15.32 Bertolini best of the blues, 23rd, just behind Dorigoni, 25th.

15.31 The three in front have made a void behind them, Vanthourenhout fourth is already over 30 “.

15.30 Another very fast lap just finished, Van Aert crosses the finish line having lapped in 7’49 “.

15.29 Van der Poel sets off in pursuit of his Belgian rival, who gains a few more meters by deciding not to change bikes

15.27 Real attack by Wout Van Aert who takes a few seconds on the two opponents!

15.25 Very important phase of the race, with Van der Poel losing a few meters especially in the stretches on foot, where Van Aert can make the difference.

15.24 Now it’s up to Van Aert to change the mechanical means.

15.23 Now it is Van Aert who tries to increase the pace, even taking advantage of a small indecision on the climb by Aerts.

15.22 Concluded the second lap in 7’54 “. The first pursuers of the trio are Vanthournehout and Hermans, also protagonist of a small crash.

15.21 Bike change for Aerts and Van der Poel, Van Aert does not change and thus a leading trio is formed.

15.19 Toon Aerts tries to take a little advantage, while behind him forms the couple we all expected, Mathieu Van der Poel and Wout Van Aert!

15.18 The two Azzurri in the race, Gioele Bertolini and Jakob Dorigoni, are currently in 21st and 22nd position respectively

15.16 The leading couple, Toon Aerts – Mathieu Van der Poel, took a few seconds ahead of their rivals, led by the Belgian champion Van Aert, who has just changed bikes.

15.14 Concluded the first lap in 8’03 “. Aerts in the lead ahead of Van der Poel, followed by Van Aert, Iserbyt, Hermans and Vanthourenhout.

15.13 Already bike change for Toon Aerts and Quinten Hermans, Van der Poel goes straight instead, as well as Van Aert, Iserbyt and Pidcock

15.11 Always Aerts in the lead, tries to take advantage of Hermans, Baestaens and Van der Poel, who overtook Iserbyt, moving to fourth position.

15.10 The route is one of the hardest of the season, full of stretches to do on foot, on mud and sand. The rain that preceded the race made the track even more challenging.

15.08 Eighth position currently occupied by the World Champion, behind his brother David Van der Poel and in front of his great rival Van Aert.

15.07 Toon Aerts sprints in front of everyone, followed by Vincent Baestaens, Iserbyt and Hermans.

15.06 Rocket start for Van der Poel, who has already reached the very first positions of the group.

15.05 LET’S GO!

15.04 Among the great protagonists there will obviously also be the very strong British Tom Pidcock, winner in Rucphen eight days ago, and ready to challenge the two giants.

15.02 Composition of the starting grid completed. In the front row we find the great protagonists of this season, such as Eli Iserbyt, leader of the general, Toon Aerts, Michael Vanthourenhout and Quinten Hermans, all winners of at least one race this year.

14.59 Runners starting to arrive on the course, the atmosphere seems to be that of the great events.

14.57 Preparations for this post-Christmas competition are almost complete. Departure scheduled for 15.05. Despite being one of the most anticipated races of the year, there are no spectators on the course due to health restrictions imposed by the Belgian government.

14.55 Last year in Dendermonde, Belgium, was a real triumphal march for the host Van Aert, who crossed the line in first place with a good 2’49 ”advantage over his great rival.

14.53 After a long wait, the day of the first duel between Wout Van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel has finally arrived! The Dutchman makes his Cup debut today after an injury has kept him away from racing for longer than expected.

14.51 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Dendermonde Cyclocross, valid appointment for the twelfth round of the men’s World Cup season.

THE PRESENTATION OF THE DENDERMONDE RACE

MEN’S CICLOCROSS WORLD CUP GENERAL RANKING

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the twelfth round of the 2021/22 cyclocross World Cup season! It runs to Dendermonde, Belgium for the classic Christmas event in East Flanders.

For all Cyclocross fans there could not be a better gift under the tree, as today’s race will present, for the first time this season, the duel that has inflamed the two-wheeled landscape in recent years, the titanic challenge between the two rulers on the mud and beyond, we are obviously talking about the two phenomena Wout Van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel! The latter will make his seasonal debut today, after a knee injury that kept him away from racing for longer than expected, while the Belgian has already raced (and won) two races, first Boom’s Superprestige and then the already legendary race on the snow of Val di Sole.

Although the world champion Van der Poel has admitted that he is not yet at his best, we are sure that it will be fun, as always happens when the two of them are protagonists. Waiting for every slightest mistake of the two obligatory favorites, there will be the British Tom Pidcock, who is trying to carve out the always fascinating role of third wheel. Finally, the great protagonists of this season will not be missing, unfortunately overshadowed on this occasion by the great shadow that the two giants draw, starting from Cup leader Eli Iserbyt, very close to victory in the overall when there are only four races left on the calendar. Gioele Bertolini and Jakob Dorigoni will be at the start to defend the blue colors.

The race will start at 15.05 and, despite lacking the public due to health restrictions, the appointment is truly one of those not to be missed. OA Sport will update you in real time on all the developments of the race, stay with us so as not to miss a minute of the spectacular race from Dendermonde!

Photo LiveMedia / DPPI / Fabien Boukla