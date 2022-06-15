Van Basten destroys Camila Cabello

Real Madrid and Liverpool fans ruined Camila Cabello’s show before the Champions League final, and Marco van Basten has no more respect for the singer.

It wasn’t notable on TV, but Camila Cabello’s show, just before the Champions League final between liverpool and the real Madrid, last Saturday, was almost inaudible in the Stade de France. And for good reason, the supporters of the Merengues then those of the Reds, certainly disturbed by the postponement of the kick-off by 30 minutes, sang during the mini-concert of the American-Cuban singer.

Madrid and Liverpuldian supporters singing on Camila Cabello’s show. No respect 😳 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Ws7IsTUTSn — JS Grond-Tran (@JS_Grond) May 28, 2022

The interpreter of senorita and Havana had regretted the behavior of the public, in a tweet that she deleted. “ I can’t believe people were singing their anthem so loud during our performance. My team and I have been working tirelessly for so long to bring good vibes and put on a good show. “, launched Camila Cabello, who found that it was” very rude “.

” We were forced to watch someone singing with dancers »

This was without counting the unexpected reply signed Marco van Basten. ” We wanted to see football and we were forced to watch someone singing with dancers. UEFA and Fifa are trying to make money from a football match. Keep that shit away from us, we wanna watch a football game “, he launched.

We had not heard of Van Basten since 2019: the legend of AC Milan and Dutch football, triple Ballon d’Or, had caused a small controversy by launching a ” sieg heil to Heracles coach Almelo after a TV interview.

Coach of the Oranje (2004-2008), then coach of Ajax and Heerenveen, Van Basten was then assistant at Alkmaar and in selection, before becoming, in 2016, one of the technical directors of Fifa. He is obviously no longer a FIFA ambassador.