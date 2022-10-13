Van Basten pays Neymar: “He’s really a moron”

The Dutch triple Ballon d’or attacked with virulence the behavior of the Brazilian star of PSG, who “takes care of everything except football”.

The former Dutch and AC Milan legend doesn’t appreciate Neymar’s attitude on a pitch, to say the least. Questioned by the Dutch media Ziggo Sport, Marco van Basten attacked the provocations, in particular towards the refereeing body, of the Brazilian star of PSG.

“I find the behavior of PSG players, especially Neymar, annoying, declared the triple Golden Ball (1988, 1989 and 1992). Neymar is the initiator of this bad behavior and it drives other people to do bad things. They have to stick to football. It’s a shame, I think it’s bad for such a great team.»

“I think Neymar is a bad person” Marco van Basten

The former striker was particularly irritated by the behavior of the Brazilian at the end of the stormy match in Reims (0-0). The Parisians had already overstepped the bounds when Sergio Ramos was sent off for having words towards the referee. The situation had degenerated again at the end of the match, Neymar receiving a yellow card.

Provocations which… would justify a tough treatment on the PSG star, even dares to affirm Van Basten. “Neymar has a bad role. He’s constantly looking, he’s really a moron. (…) He is a good player, but he takes care of everything except football. He plays with the referee, with the opponent. I would applaud if he really got tackled. I think he’s a bad guy.»

