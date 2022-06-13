van Basten says Messi lacks ‘personality’

Former triple Ballon d’Or Marco Van Basten believes that Lionel Messi is not among the three greatest players in history. The Dutchman finds that the PSG player lacks “personality.”

Lionel Messi’s record does not please everyone. Winner of the Ballon d’Or seven times, the Argentinian could be one of the three best players in history. However, this is not the opinion of Marco van Basten, the former triple winner of the individual distinction (1988, 1989, 1992). In an interview with France Football, the former Dutch goleador said he preferred Maradona to Messi, for a very specific reason.

“Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a child, I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him (…) Pelé and Maradona were also incredible. Messi too is a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself in front to go to war,” he said.

Fan of CR7 and Zidane

If he does not seem a fan of the Parisian, Marco van Basten releases a trio that he admires. “I don’t forget Cristiano Ronaldo, Platini or Zidane.” Often whistled this season, especially by the public at the Parc des Princes after the elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid, Lionel Messi is still knighted at home, in Argentina. Last March, Roberto Ayala, one of Lionel Scaloni’s assistants, showed his confidence in the level of the 34-year-old player.

“For us it’s not an alert because he disconnects here, he confided on La Red radio on Sunday. Messi, we can see it well. He’s a boy who transforms when he arrives in the national team. He is very surrounded by the group and also wants them to consider him as a player among others.” This season, the Pulga have scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 26 Ligue 1 games. In selection, he remains on an incredible fivefold against Estonia in a friendly match.