Van der Sar: “Onana? Negotiation did not lead to anything. A start that hurts Ajax “

Ajax’s general manager confirmed the departure of the Nigerian goalkeeper, who is expiring his contract, ever closer to Inter

Onana’s future seems to be in the Nerazzurri. The Ajax goalkeeper has long since reached an agreement with Inter and will arrive in Italy on a free transfer. To further confirm the farewell to Ajax was the general manager of the Dutch club Edwin Van der Sar at Ziggo Sport:

“Onana? It’s sad how it turned out.” With no fault of the AJax, Onana leaves without any transfer. We sat down regularly to talk to him to extend his contract and all of this led to nothing. This hurts me personally and it will hurt the club as well. We backed it up with arbitration. Which is normal, because he is our employee. Then you also expect something in return and this is difficult to accept.

“Contacts? It was difficult. He has been in Spain for five months, because he was not allowed to train in the Netherlands. He did everything himself. There was a telephone contact. It’s a shame, because Onana is a great guy. and an excellent goalkeeper “.

