Van Gaal announces he has cancer

Louis van Gaal announced this Sunday that he is suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The Dutch coach made the revelation on Humberto Tan’s television program. The former Barcelona coach also revealed that He has already undergone 25 radiotherapy sessions.

Van Gaal acknowledged during the broadcast that he had kept the news to himself until now because he did not want it to affect the players of the national team. The Dutch coach explained how he had managed to attend radiotherapy sessions without anyone in the Dutch camp knowing of his illness. “I suffer from aggressive cancer, in 10% of cases we die. In each period of my time as coach of the national team I have had to go out at night to go to the hospital without the players knowing until now. While he thought he was healthy. But I am not”.

Van Gaal will release a film about his life on April 11 at the Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski in Amsterdam and the way he deals with his illness is part of it. The Oranje coach has been followed by a camera crew for the past three years. He will hit theaters on April 14.

Loving message from Madrid

Real Madrid wanted to send “all” their “support and affection” to the Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, who revealed on Sunday that he is suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer and has undergone 25 radiotherapy sessions.

“From Real Madrid CF, all our support and love for the coach of the Netherlands national football team, Louis van Gaal. The strength he has always shown in the face of challenges will make him overcome this adversity”was the message shared by the club chaired by Florentino Pérez on its official Twitter account.

Despite this, Van Gaal said, in an interview on the Dutch network RTL4 in which he reported the illness, that his intention is to remain the coach of the Netherlands during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The ‘Orange’ faces Senegal, Ecuador and the host, Qatar, in the group stage; framed in Group A of a tournament that will begin on November 21, precisely, with a match between the Netherlands and Senegal.