Van Gaal describes as “ridiculous” that the 2022 World Cup is played in Qatar

The Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, today described “ridiculous” that the 2022 World Cup is played in Qatar. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine).

The Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, today described “ridiculous” that the 2022 World Cup is played in Qatar and charged hard against FIFA in a press conference prior to friendlies against Denmark and Germany.

“That we are going to play and organize a tournament in a country to develop football there, as FIFA says, it’s nonsense. It’s all about money and business interestsThat’s what’s important for FIFA,” Van Gaal said.

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, about 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka they would have died, between 2011 and 2020, during the construction of the stadiums that will host the football event.

“Why do you think I am not in the FIFA committee? Because I have always resisted. That is not good, but (my resistance) is not going to help the world to get rid of that problem, ”the coach replied to a journalist who asked him about the celebration of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On the other hand, the coach gave his approval to the former coach of FB Barcelona Ronald Koeman be his successor on the “Orange” bench.

“I myself have recommended it,” said Van Gaal, who ends his contract after the World Cup and has already warned that does not intend to renew.

“It is very sensible that they talk to Koeman. I said a year ago that I was the only trainer available with experience, now that applies to Ronald Koeman. It is more than justified would be a good successorVanGaal said.

VIDEO: Monaco 3-0 PSG