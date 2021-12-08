Van Helsing film tonight on tv: cast, plot, streaming

Van Helsing is the film tonight on tv Wednesday 8 December 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trivia and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Van Helsing film tonight on tv: cast

Directed by Stephen Sommers. The cast consists of Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Will Kemp, Shuler Hensley, Elena Anaya, Silvia Colloca, Josie Maran, Kevin J. O’Connor, Alun Armstrong, Samuel West, Robbie Coltrane, Stephen Fisher .

Van Helsing film tonight on tv: plot

In the late 19th century, famed vampire hunter Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) is summoned to Eastern Europe to face dangerous monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein’s creature and the Wolf Man. Van Helsing will be helped in his task by Anna (Kate Beckinsale), the last representative of an ancient family for centuries on the trail of Dracula.

Van Helsing streaming

Van Helsing streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Van Helsing film tonight on tv: trailer

