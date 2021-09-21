Van Helsing: the mistakes on the film set (VIDEO)

On Youtube there is a hilarious video concerning the mistakes that occurred on the set of Van Helsing, a 2004 film directed by Stephen Sommers.

Anna (Kate Beckinsale) and Abraham VH (Hugh Jackman) in a scene from the film Van Helsing

The video is simply hilarious: Jackman breaks a prop in the first few minutes of the film, arousing hilarity in all members of the crew; later he is frightened by the director’s voice while holding a crossbow; in another scene, however, Richard Roxburgh inadvertently slams into the camera, causing it to sway.

The film was produced by Universal Pictures and is based on the eponymous character from Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. In addition to Count Dracula, Van Helsing’s antagonist, the film also features Dr. Jekyll and Mister Hyde, Frankenstein’s monster and the Wolf Man, and all the gothic atmospheres of sixties-seventies cinema.

A wallpaper by Kate Beckinsale for the film Van Helsing

Van Helsing is a tribute to Universal’s films Beyond the Mystery (House of Frankenstein, 1944) and House of Horrors (House of Dracula, 1945), which feature Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Wolf Man, the mad scientist and the hunchbacked adjutant.