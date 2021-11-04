Tech

van robbed, loaded with graphics cards stolen in the USA – Nerd4.life

Through its own forum, EVGA reported that a loaded with GeForce RTX graphics cards it was stolen. Among these were probably also 3090. It all happened through a robbery of a delivery van in California.

The theft occurred on October 29, 2021. EVGA explains that the cargo was stolen en route from San Francisco to the Southern California distribution center. The manufacturer claims that there were GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards worth between $ 329.99 and $ 1959.99 each. Consequently, it is credible that there are also 3090s, as well as 3060s and other models.

EVGA remembers that purchase or receive stolen material it is a crime in the USA and that the serial codes of the GeForce RTXs are known and reported to the authorities. Trying to register one of these graphics cards for warranty would only cause a police visit. Anyone planning to shop privately for graphics cards from the US would do well to be careful.

This theft certainly does not help to resolve the situation of shortage of products, from graphics cards to consoles and beyond. Even Nintendo was hit by the shortage of chips and lowered its Switch sales forecast.

