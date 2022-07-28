Vandal You’ll see 1×02 – Streaming in July, Comic Con and debate The house of the dragon and The rings of power

Welcome to the Vandal podcast, you’ll see! Following the radio tradition of our website, we present a new episode of you’ll see a monthly podcast of movies, series and entertainment in which we will review the main streaming news, film premieres and debate each month on current issues related to Hollywood or culture nerd. You can find it in your feed of Ivooxin Spotify either Apple podcast within your subscription to Vandal Radio.

Our second program reviews what’s new in Netflix, HBO, Prime Video or Disney+as well as everything that has brought the San Diego Comic-Conin which the next films and series of Marvel and DC Comics. Also, we do a box office analysis in recent months, with a film industry that has recovered its economic level and the advertising push prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this edition, we have a very special guest, Javi Marcos de the seven kingdoms (@javimgol on Twitter and here his YouTube channel), which prepares us for The House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, two of the strongest premieres of HBO Max and Prime Video respectively. We want these debates to be one of the strong points of the program, which will feature great figures and personalities who will offer their opinion on the most important issues in the world of the seventh art and television installment after installment.

With a monthly publication, you’ll see is led by José de la Fuente (@josedelafuente), a professional with 20 years of experience in radio and creator and host of Blade FM for eight seasons accompanied by a server, Alberto González, a member of the editorial staff of Vandal. We hope you listen to it and enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed making it.