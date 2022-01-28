Vandoorne grabs the first pole, Giovinazzi hampered his debut

First signing of the season for the Mercedes of the Belgian who precedes Dennis. Problems in the first qualifying for Giovinazzi

Goes to Stoffel Vandoorne the pole position of the Diriyah E-Prix, the first round of Formula E season 8. The Belgian driver, who in the new qualifying format beat Cassidy in the quarters and in the semifinals his boxmate De Vries, precedes on the starting grid the British Dennis. Second row for the world champion De Vries alongside Lotterer. For Giovinazzi, on his absolute debut, he is only last position on the grid.

The qualifying format changes, but the first blast of the season comes from the team that last year celebrated an unexpected world title in its garage. If to celebrate a few months ago it was Nyck De Vries, the first pole of Formula E season 8 if the teammate wins it Stoffel Vandoorne, able to find the third position in the first qualifying group and then good to get the best from the quarterfinals to the final for pole. The Belgian, who finished 9th in the overall standings last year, also takes revenge on the world champion De Vries, who was defeated in the semifinal by taking advantage of a few excesses of the Dutchman. In the new format it also stands out Jake Dennis, who brings his Avalanche Andretti one step away from pole only to give up due to an unscheduled run in the last run.

Starting from the second row, in the third box on the grid, the world champion De Vries followed by Lotterer, while the other participants in the quarters Bird, Cassidy, Frijns And Rowland they place their electric single-seaters from fifth to eighth on the starting grid.

Looking at the qualifications of the others, those who stopped at the group stage (11 drivers on the track together in two “groups” to win four places for the continuation of the format), is Lucas Di Grassi to smile thanks to the result obtained by Stoffel Vandoorne. The Brazilian, who finished fifth in his group, conquers the fifth row in front of Max Guenther, while further back is the Porsche of Wehrlein and the Venturi of Mortara. The Italian-Swiss made the rookie’s debut bitter Antonio Giovinazzi, forced to start from the last position on the grid in the afternoon race due to a long run by the Venturi driver who made the track impracticable in the final minutes of the group B session.

Giovinazzi, who had the opportunity to run in free practice sessions, was therefore held back by his performance on the first run which did not allow him to climb the grid. In the afternoon, the opportunity to get back on top in the first E-Prix of his career as an electric driver.

Below is the result of qualifying and the respective starting position for Race-1 of the Diriyah E-Prix.

1. Vandoorne (Mercedes)

2. Dennis (Avalanche Andretti)

3. De Vries (Mercedes)

4. Lotterer (Porsche)

5. Bird (Jaguar)

6. Cassidy (Envision Racing)

7. Frijns (Envision Racing)

8. Rowland (Mahindra)

9. Of Fat (Venturi)

10. Guenther (Nissan)

11. Wehrlein (Porsche)

12. Mortara (Venturi)

13. Vergne (DS Techeetah)

14. Evans (Jaguar)

15. Seven Camara (Dragon Penske)

16. Da Costa (DS Techeetah)

17. Askew (Avalanche Andretti)

18. Sims (Mahindra)

19. Turvey (NIO)

20. Ticktum (NIO)

21. Buemi (Nissan)

22. Giovinazzi (Dragon Penske)

Race-1 of the Diriyah E-Prix can be followed live from 5.30 pm on Canale 20 and on the Sportmediaset.it website and app.