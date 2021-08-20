VanEck and ProShares file requests for ETF futures on Ether

Two more approval requests for Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were filed this week, bringing the total to 23 crypto ETF applications in 2021.

VanEck and ProShares are the latest two companies to reveal Ethereum-focused institutional products. According to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on August 18, VanEck is looking to launch an “Ethereum Strategy ETF”, while ProShares is offering the product as an “Ether Strategy ETF”.

Both ETFs aim to provide exposure to Ethereum by investing in ETH futures contracts as well as pooled investment vehicles and other exchange-traded products that have exposure to ETH. According to the documents, the funds will not buy Ethereum directly.

Both companies have previously applied for Bitcoin ETFs, however, the US SEC hesitates and the institutional investing public is still awaiting approval of a single crypto-related ETF. Earlier this month, Kryptoin filed an “Ethereum ETF Trust”, signing the 21st application filed in 2021.

Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, told Blockworks: “Given the most recent messages from the SEC, it is very likely that a Bitcoin ETF will be approved before a product on Ether“.

“It is not unreasonable to believe that a Bitcoin futures ETF could be approved before the end of the year.”

ProShares is a division of the ProFunds group, which manages various investment funds with total assets under management (AUM) of approximately $ 50 billion, while VanEck boasts a total AUM of approximately $ 65 billion.

On May 7, VanEck deposited its Ethereum ETF; a couple of weeks later, on May 28, Wisdom Tree filed an application with the SEC for a similar fund. In June, the ProFunds group filed the “ProShares S&P Kensho Global Crypto & Blockchain ETF” with the SEC.

On August 10, Cointelegraph reported that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler hinted that he would be more open to accepting ETFs based on cryptocurrency futures rather than through direct exposure. VanEck filed an additional prospectus for a Bitcoin Strategy ETF on August 9th.