News

VanEck And ProShares Request To Withdraw Application For Ethereum ETF From SEC From CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


VanEck and ProShares request to withdraw the application for Ethereum ETF from the SEC

With less than two days of submitting separate applications to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it appears that asset managers VanEck and ProShares have decided not to engage in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to Ether.

In individual requests filed with the SEC, legal representatives from VanEck and ProShares said the companies have chosen not to proceed with the registration of their respective Ether-based exchange-traded funds. VanEck filed an application with the SEC on Wednesday to launch an “Ethereum Strategy ETF,” while ProShares had applied for the launch of an “Ether Strategy ETF on the same day.”

It appears that both products aimed to offer exposure to Ether (ETH) by investing in futures contracts and combined investment vehicles and other exchange-traded products. It is unclear why both asset managers decided to submit and withdraw apparently similar requests for Ether ETFs on the same days, but the two companies have clarified that they have not sold any securities related to the potential offering.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

851
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
679
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
641
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
505
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
501
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
495
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
483
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
443
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
420
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
413
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top