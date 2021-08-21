VanEck and ProShares request to withdraw the application for Ethereum ETF from the SEC

With less than two days of submitting separate applications to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it appears that asset managers VanEck and ProShares have decided not to engage in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to Ether.

In individual requests filed with the SEC, legal representatives from VanEck and ProShares said the companies have chosen not to proceed with the registration of their respective Ether-based exchange-traded funds. VanEck had filed an application with the SEC on Wednesday to launch an “Ethereum Strategy ETF,” while ProShares had applied for the launch of an “Ether Strategy ETF on the same day.”

It appears that both products aimed to offer exposure to Ether (ETH) by investing in futures contracts and combined investment vehicles and other exchange-traded products. It is unclear why both asset managers decided to submit and withdraw apparently similar requests for Ether ETFs on the same days, but the two companies have clarified that they have not sold any securities related to the potential offering.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said earlier this month that he would be more willing to accept ETFs based on crypto futures rather than direct exposure. At that time, VanEck already had an exchange-traded fund on Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH under review by the agency, but later the company submitted a separate prospectus for a Bitcoin “strategy” ETF, a fund with exposure through BTC futures contracts.