VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF launched today

Today it will be listed on Cboe XBTF, or the title ofl VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

It is an actively managed ETF that aims at capital appreciation by investing in bitcoin futures contracts.

XBTF: how the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF will work

XBTF is presented as the cheapest bitcoin ETF on the markets USA, with a net expense ratio of 30 basis points lower than the closest competitor.

However, it is always an ETF not based directly on BTC physically guarded by the fund, but on futures contracts, like those already launched last month.

However XBTF turns out to be the first actively managed bitcoin ETF on US markets. Fund management is entrusted to Greg Krenzer, Head of Active Trading of VanEck.

Krenzer has more than twenty years of experience trading across various asset classes, including futures contracts. The Fund will primarily invest in bitcoin futures traded on the CME.

XBTF has a net expense ratio of 0.65% and will be State Street to provide the fund with services such as basket operations, custody of shares, accounting and order acquisition.

VanEck, Bitcoin pioneer

VanEck was the first wealth manager to submit an application to launch a bitcoin-based futures trading product. The company has been working with crypto assets since 2017, and also produces a certain amount of research and analysis on the digital asset industry. It also already offers a range of digital asset ETPs in Europe.

As of October 31, 2021, it managed approximately $ 82.2 billion of axist, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts.

VanEck’s Director of Digital Assets Product, Kyle DaCruz, has declared:

“While a ‘physically backed’ bitcoin ETF remains a key target, we are very pleased to provide investors with this important tool as they build their digital asset portfolios. Cost and tax treatment are two essential investor considerations that we have put both front and center in the design of XBTF. Investors deserve regulated, transparent and low-cost bitcoin exposures and we are delighted to lead this charge with the launch of XBTF and all of our ongoing efforts in the bitcoin and digital assets sector. ”

No physical Bitcoin ETFs

Still nothing done instead for a ETF based on physical BTC. A possible approval by the SEC was expected for November 14, but instead came just yet another rejection.

Physical bitcoin ETFs involve greater difficulties and risks, in particular with regard to custody, and must comply with different and more stringent regulations than those based on futures contracts.

According to some experts it will have to wait at least until spring 2022 for the SEC to agree to approve one.