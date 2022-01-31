VanEck launches a multi-crypto fund

Another masterstroke for VanEck, one of the most important fund managers in the world, which will propose in Europe a ETF fund which will contain the physical replica of several cryptocurrencies.

Not only Bitcoin, but also Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, TRON, Avalanche And Polygon, in a choice that includes in addition to the king of the market also several of the coins and gods token more interesting in particular from the perspective financial.

VanEck launches a new crypto fund

A fund that opens up to prospects very bullish, with the cryptocurrencies that compose it that we find on the eToro secure platform – go here to get a virtual account with PREMIUM features, including automatic ones – an intermediary who offers as a whole 43+ cryptocurrencies, within an environment full of unique tools.

Only here can we find the CopyTrader, a system that allows you to invest with the full copy of the best traders. Alternatively, if we prefer styled tools ETF, we can work with Smart Portfolios, which offer the possibility of investing in crypto baskets, but without management fees. With $ 50 we can switch to a real trading account.

VanEck launches a physically replicating multi-crypto fund in Europe

News in the news. Actually VanEck is already on the market with several products crypto in style ETN. In particular in Europe, where it is already present with a ETN on Bitcoin just a physical replica.

While waiting for this to become possible also the USE, the group increases the dose in Europe, where he has just announced the arrival of the first multi-crypto on ETF, which will include in the order Bitcoin, but also Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, Tron, Avalanche and also Polygon.

We were the first in Europe to offer market exposure to several of these cryptocurrencies, as we believe in the transformative nature of underlying technologies – and because offering exposure to evolving investments is at the heart of our DNA.

This is the comment of Gijs Koning, who is co-leader of the European division of VanEck, who also underlined the group’s commitment in the sector starting from 2017.

The bottom, we repeat it here too, will be a physical replica, that is, it will buy the aforementioned cryptocurrencies directly on the market, which is preferred by both the hardest and purest investors, and by cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Meanwhile in the USA VanEck continues to protest

VanEck was among the fund management companies that complained the most about the attitude of SEC, which continues to fail Physically replicating ETFs for Bitcoin. For once theEurope it would appear to be ahead of the USE, despite being a more traditional and traditionalist market, and on average not very attentive to novelties.

The ball, however, moves to Washington, where the match for the regulation of the sector, which could also affect intermediary agents such as VanEck it just opened.

VanEck’s choice is interesting

The choice of asset which was carried on by VanEck, because cryptocurrencies with larger capitalizations have been excluded. Let’s think about Binance Coin or even a Cardano.

The choice would seem to have been made also and above all on the basis of staff services widely used that are connected to it, even if some of the fans of the others chain And coin perhaps they will have to say. However, they can do so through the comments on our site or even on ours official Twitter account.