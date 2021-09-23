VanEck launches three crypto ETNs on the German stock exchange.

VanEck has listed three crypto ETNs on the German stock exchange XETRA. ETNs have as underlying Solana, Polkadot and Tron.

VanEck expands investment options with crypto ETNs

With this move, VanEck aims to expand your cryptocurrency investment options for its customers. The three types of ETNs allow investors to expose themselves to the crypto market without buying cryptocurrencies directly, but trading the securities in the classic financial market.

ETN on Solana, Tron and Polkadot

VanEck chose these three cryptocurrencies not by chance. The decision was guided by a careful study that took into account use and operation, number of transactions and market capitalization.

Solana stands out for its speed: with 50,000 transactions per second and a negligible commission cost, it is one of the most scalable blockchains.

Also Tron stands out for its speed and reduced commission costs. But above all it has a consensus mechanism (DPoS) that makes it more efficient than Bitcoin and Ethereum and less energy-intensive. It is also one of the most widespread blockchain in Asia, the continent from which it originates (it was founded in 2017 by Justin Sun, in Singapore)

In the end, Polkadot is characterized by its interoperability: allows blockchains to communicate with each other.

What are ETNs

ETNs, not to be confused with ETFs, are particular investment products. Like ETFs replicate the value of the underlying and are tradable on the stock exchange. As for cryptocurrencies, both products allow you to invest in crypto without buying them directly. This saves the investor from having to worry about having a custody service as well.

The main difference is that those who invest in ETFs buy a portion of the relevant fund. Instead ETNs are “credit notes” (ETN stands for exchange traded note) and in this case the investor is as if he were lending money to the issuer.

Compared to ETFs, ETNs become riskier instruments because they are related to the underlying asset but their strength also depends on the strength of the issuer. In practice, if the issuer fails, the investor risks losing his capital, regardless of the value of the underlying asset.

Loading... Advertisements

Conversely, ETFs are funds in which the capital is distinct from the subject that issues it.

VanEck and the battle for Bitcoin ETFs in the US

VanEck is an investment management company specializing precisely in ETFs. It had already launched ETN in Bitcoin and Ethereum in the past, tradable on Euronext, SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Boerse Xetra.

With the launch of the new ETNs, VanEck expands the possibilities of trading on cryptocurrencies on traditional markets, at least in Europe.

In the United States, however, VanEck itself struggles to obtain the approval of its Bitcoin ETF.

VanEck has everything ready, he has even chosen Gemini as a custodial service but the long-awaited decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission is slow in coming.

VanEck just has to look around, and look for alternative markets, for example in Europe.