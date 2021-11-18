VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF, another great success

L’VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF), the third Bitcoin-based futures fund to hit the market recently, rallied on its second trading day.

Launched last Tuesday with the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), the product (XBTF) will own Bitcoin futures contracts.

Although it is not as expected as it is spot Bitcoin ETF that the company has stubbornly pursued for years, XBTF carries competitive costs and tax advantages that could turn it into a success for financial advisors. As well as for small investors looking for exposure to cryptocurrency market.

The first Bitcoin ETF issued by Proshares (BITO) was launched on October 19. BITO’s Total Assets Under Management (AUM) jumped to over $ 1 billion in less than two days and coincided with Bitcoin’s spot price setting a new record, creating a difficult following-up act.

By holding BTC futures contracts from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in each fund, the composition of these products is not significantly different. It also explains why an issuer’s success in launching a Bitcoin ETF has hinged so much on releasing the product ahead of competitors.

Bitcoin is the leading cryptocurrency by capitalization that can also be found on the popular eToro platform (click here to activate a free demo account).

It is a broker that can also be used by exploiting the Copy Trading functionality, which allows you to copy the positions of other traders automatically. To activate a demo account, 50 € is enough to start immediately.

To learn more about cryptocurrencies on eToro go here on the official website.

67% of retail traders lose money trading with this CFD broker. You should consider the risks of losing money

The reasons for the success of Bitcoin ETFs

As Oanda Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya explained to Yahoo Finance: “With each new Bitcoin futures ETF, the impact for the entire cryptocurrency market is diminishing“.

The latest fund offers at least one competitive edge according to Moya, which could provide a catalyst for its success: fees are cheaper. While BITO and Valkyrie’s Fund (BTF) they both have 0.95% commission requirements, XBTF only costs 0.65%.

“Even though our product is the third largest on the market, we believe that the benefits our product offers outweigh the times“Said Kyle DaCruz, director of digital assets products at VanEck. Along with the lower fees, DaCruz also highlighted the difference in tax structure between VanEck’s ETF and its competitors.

How VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF Works

Unlike most of the Regulated ETFs Under the 1940s Securities Act, VanEck’s fund is regulated as a C-Corporation, meaning it could provide better tax benefits for long-term investors. Part of the appeal of Structure C is that it allows investors to allocate their losses between high and low yield years.

This means that in a bad year for Bitcoin, the fund’s losses can be carried forward, or recovered, to offset higher fees for profitable years, market participants say.

“P.major revede flexibility to offset gains [di capitale]”According to DaCruz. “For those with higher ordinary income tax brackets, C Corp is by far an optimal solution“, he added.

However, arriving later than the competition, Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, says that the VanEck fund will face a tough battle. However, evidence that regulators are unlikely to approve a spot ETF anytime soon could work in their favor.

VanEck’s better commission structure could become popular with financial advisors, Balchunas told Yahoo Finance.

Financial advisors who account for roughly 75-80% of the overall ETF buyer market in the US could start buying Bitcoin futures-based ETFs in the coming months, the analyst noted. In such a scenario, XBTF will be able to sell itself as the cheapest option.

“Give it a couple of months and in a year, I wouldn’t be surprised if this fund had $ 500 million in assets under management.“Said Balchunas.

Any fund with over $ 100 million in AUM is considered a successful ETF, the analyst added.

Currently trading at $ 41 per share, BITO holds over $ 1.2 billion of AUM. Valkyrie’s BTF acquires a lower but still significant AUM of $ 54 million and trades at $ 25 per share.

Bitcoin ETF, the Spanish case

The success of this ETF repeats that of the first replicant linked to bitcoin that landed on Wall Street on Tuesday 19 October. Let’s talk aboutProShares etf which closed the first day of trading up by 4.85% to 41.94 dollars (initially quoted at 40 dollars).

Moreover, it was an expected event since 2013, when the first application for the listing of an ETF with bitcoin underlying was presented. At the time, Bitcoin certainly didn’t have the popularity it has today. And if there is currently a certain skepticism and ostracism towards him despite the over 10 years of life and the prices reached, let alone at the time.

The SEC, however, never wanted to know, at least until last October, when, under the presidency of Gary Gensler (who replaced Jay Clayton at the beginning of the year, already letting his greater predisposition towards cryptocurrencies be stolen), it “finally” given the go-ahead for listing on the stock exchange.

It is news these days that even the main Spanish bank, Banco Santander, has decided to launch an ETF that replicates Bitcoin. The news goes against the trend of the British section of the Iberian banking giant, Santander UK, which instead imposed some disincentive measures towards cryptocurrencies.

here is the current price of Bitcoin:

Although, it has to be said, it does nothing more than follow FCA guidelines. The controlling body on the financial markets of Great Britain.

In Spain, however, for the moment the Banco Santander ETF remains an isolated case. Another major Spanish financial company, BBVA, already offers bitcoin trading services to its users. But abroad, specifically in Switzerland.

This is because the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Spain is a completely different matter and there is still general skepticism around them.

Other important Spanish companies such as CaixaBank, Sabadell and Bankinter have already made it known that they are still awaiting further regulations in this field.

After all, the old rule also applies to cryptocurrencies: country you go …

Bitcoin ETFs: conclusions

Waiting for the launch of a real spot ETF on Bitcoin, let’s analyze the main ETFs currently available on Bitcoin:

As you can see, the performances are excellent and can be a solution for those who do not want to expose themselves too much to volatility on Bitcoin.

We will continue to take care of all cryptocurrency updates the latest updates with price predictions.

If you want to trade on the main cryptocurrencies we recommend the eToro broker which also allows for social trading and professional trading tools.

Open your demo account on eToro now by clicking here.

67% of retail traders lose money trading with this CFD broker. You should consider the risks of losing money