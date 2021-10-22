VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF is likely to launch next week

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has probably approved VanEck’s exchange-traded fund Bitcoin Strategy, whose debut is scheduled for 25 October.

In a document filed on October 20 to the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, VanEck indicated that the public offering of its Bitcoin (BTC) Strategy ETF, which provides exposure to the crypto asset via futures contracts, will begin “as soon as possible”After the effective date of submission, 23 October. This suggests that the company may be listing its shares on an exchange as early as October 25.

Unlike exchange-traded funds that offer direct exposure to BTC or Ether (ETH), not yet approved by the SEC, VanEck’s ETF would provide exposure via cash-settled BTC futures contracts traded on exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. , joint investment vehicles and other exchange-traded products. After applying for a BTC futures linked ETF in August, VanEck may be following ProShares, which launched its Bitcoin Strategy ETF on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

The potential listing of VanEck’s ETF emerges as major cryptocurrencies reach new all-time highs. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, BTC and ETH prices are hovering around $ 66,800 and $ 4,060, respectively.