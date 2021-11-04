News

VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF Will Likely Be Launched Next Week By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF is likely to launch next week

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has likely approved VanEck’s exchange-traded fund Strategy, which is scheduled to debut on October 25.

In a document filed on October 20 to the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, VanEck indicated that the public offering of its Bitcoin (BTC) Strategy ETF, which provides exposure to the crypto asset via futures contracts, will begin “as soon as possible” after. the effective date of the presentation, 23 October. This suggests that the company may be listing its shares on an exchange as early as October 25.

Unlike exchange-traded funds that offer direct exposure to BTC or Ether (ETH), not yet approved by the SEC, VanEck’s ETF would provide exposure via cash-settled BTC futures contracts traded on exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. , joint investment vehicles and other exchange-traded products. After applying for a BTC futures linked ETF in August, VanEck may be following ProShares, which launched its Bitcoin Strategy ETF on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

