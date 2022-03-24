Vanesa Romero, actress of ‘La que se avecina’, recounts the strange aftermath she suffers after catching covid

vAnesa Romero, the actress who plays Raquel in the famous series ‘La que se avecina’, was infected with covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic. Now, Almost a year and a half later, in an interview with the magazine ‘Lecturas’, he tells of the serious consequences he still suffers.

The woman from Alicante has confessed that suffers from “muscular anorexia” and explained that it is a pathology unknown to the majority of the population, but capable of weakening the muscle: “It gets to the point where it’s like he forgot to work.”

“I have been with sequels for a year and a half. As of today I have punctual reminders,” he says. Precisely, this has come to cause “lots of contractures” despite not being engaged in physical exercise.

Vanesa Romero had to ask for “psychological help” after suffering covid-19

“I was phenomenal before, but the bug consumes you in such a way that it destroys everything, and it affected me physically,” he added. As she has recognized, he has also come to take its toll on an emotional level. “Not knowing what was happening to me at the beginning has led me to ask for psychological help”has confessed.

The interpreter already spoke about her fight against the virus in June, where she has not yet been honest about the aftermath, but she did comment that she was a high-risk patient and that she spent 15 very hard days. “It has been quite hard. I was a risk patient, since I am asthmatic and it was a little more complicated”he said then.

What is the “muscular anorexia” that Vanesa Romero suffers from covid-19?

“Muscular anorexia” as the actress calls this disease, is a pathology that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass: “A complex metabolic syndrome associated with an underlying disease characterized by loss of muscle with or without fat mass.”

Symptoms may include, for example, difficulty getting up from a lying or sitting position, trouble running, decreased muscle strength, fatigue, or muscle pain and stiffness.