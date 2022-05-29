Vanesa Villagran: She is the BEAUTIFUL daughter of “Kiko” who steals sighs on Instagram | PHOTOS

Carlos Villagran, who is known worldwide for his iconic character from “Kiko”, has shown on more than one occasion that in addition to being a great comedian, he is also an excellent dad because he gets along very well with each and every one of his heirs, however, with whom he has shown greater closeness is with his daughter Vanesa, who has stood out for her extraordinary beauty and for being more than proud of her father’s legacy, so this time we will tell you everything we know about the daughter of the emblematic actor of “The Chavo of 8”.

As is well known, Charles Villagran has been married at least three times and has at least six children, Vanesa being the youngest of allHowever, his exact age is unknown, his mother is Gache Rivera, who has been married to the actor for several decades.

At the moment, it is unknown exactly what the academic training of Vanessa Villagran, however, on his social networks he points out that works as a representative of “Kiko” and thanks to her publications it has been possible to see that she is a great lover of travel and that she has friends within the world of entertainment and even in the political sphere, in addition, She is the mother of a twelve-year-old girl. but it is unknown whether or not he currently has a partner.

In recent years, vanessa villagran She has dedicated herself to bringing the artistic representation of her “papeeto boneeto” as the young woman calls Carlos Villagrán and in addition to this activity she has also served as the main person in charge of disseminating her father’s legacy on social networks because on a recurring basis he shares anecdotes and unpublished photos of the actor who gave life to the son of “Doña Florinda” in “El Chavo del 8”.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to spreading the legacy of his father, vanessa villagran also She has taken advantage of her beauty to gain her own followers and develop her career as an influencer. Currently, the heiress of “Kiko” has about 75 thousand followers on TikTok and around 25 thousand on Instagram and these figures continue to increase.

As mentioned before, Vanesa Villagran is an extremely attractive woman so the compliments in his photographs are more than recurrent, however, whoever wants to win his heart will have to pass a rigorous filter because Carlos Villagrán himself has claimed to be an extremely jealous father.

KEEP READING:

“I’m new”, “La Chilindrina”, do you use apps to flirt? Looking for a young boyfriend

El Chavo del 8: The time that Don Ramón ventured as a singer; this is how it sounds |VIDEO