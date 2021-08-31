Vanessa Bryant goes to Ultra Glam on a starry night in Italy

Vanessa Bryant Enjoying a beautiful (fashionable) escape to Italy.

copy printrecently widowed Romantic European country to feed her eyes The latest and greatest Dolce & Gabbana collection. For the show that took place on Sunday 29 August in Venice, Vanessa made sure to bring her own fashion game.

The mother of four showed off her cute and adorable dress at the fairytale party in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

In a photo Vanessa wore a vibrant cobalt-colored dress with long sleeves and blue gem embellishments on the chest. She paired her look with diamond drop earrings he could give her TitanicRose Dawson for her money.

More photos were taken Behind-the-scenes moments From the Dolce & Gabbana runway, such as the brand’s Elizabethan-inspired designs and the elaborate Shakespearean costumes posed by supermodels in the background.

Vanessa also posted spontaneous snaps of her night out with friends, including Jennifer LopezAnd Zoe SaldanaAnd carAnd Jennifer HudsonAnd Michelle Rodriguez And vin Diesel—Who have all signed invitations to the highly anticipated Sunday show.

“This boat is on,” Ciara said in one of the boats. Video of Vanessa, where the group, minus J. Lo, enjoyed a late night boat ride together.

Vanessa’s cool style didn’t end with the runway either.

On Monday, August 30, she dazzled in a black and white zebra dress from D&G with sexy bell sleeves and a plunging neckline. On the same day, she shared a video of herself wearing a lemon blue and yellow embellished dress.

Bruno’s silence I wrote, quoting Disney Luca Film based in Italy. Return to Venice.

A mother of four’s journey across the pond comes just two weeks after I delivered her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant at a University of Southern California.

Vanessa started her Instagram post on August 18: “Today was tough. (This was before she cried) ”.

She then referred to her late husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Who is the Dead in a helicopter crash in January 2020. “Missing [two-fingers emoji] And Vanessa added: “I love you @nataliabryant Be epic and killer.”

