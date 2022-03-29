Vanessa Claudio is tuned in networks for her participation in the Oscars

The public also focused on the appearance of the TV Azteca host.

March 28, 2022 5:39 p.m.

Vanessa Claudio was one of the hosts chosen from TV Azteca to present all the details that were lived live from the red carpet of the Oscar Awards. However, after the event ended, the presenter of ‘Al Extremo’ received endless criticism on social networks.

And it is that apparently the former beauty queen did not impress the public with her performance throughout the transmission, as there were those who they asked the television station not to invite her again to cover this event.

The harsh criticism that Vanessa Claudio received in networks

One of the great details that the driver received from social network users was her appearance, as there were those who assured that the Puerto Rican has undergone drastic cosmetic changes and they even compared her to Lyn May.

Claudio mentioned during the broadcast that the alleged swelling on his face It was due to the plane ride, but that failed to convince the public, who assured that it was the abuse of botox.

“I did not understand why they took Lyn May“, “Vanessa, you don’t give one, why did they take you?”, were some of the comments that Vanessa received and that she decided to ignore to continue doing her good work in front of the cameras.