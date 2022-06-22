Vanessa Claudio shows off her curves with a spicy photo shoot

vanessa claudiothe beautiful presenter, model and Puerto Rican beauty queen, captivated her thousands of followers through her social networks by sharing a “little taste” of her latest photo shoot.

Through her official Instagram account, the 38-year-old model shared a series of photos in which she appears posing in a black lace bodysuit, which highlighted her tremendous figure and made more than one of her fans sweat.

“There are days when you have to drop everything and go to the basics… comfortable in my own skin… every day looking for more stability of body, soul and heart! One day at a time!” the Puerto Rican wrote in a post that quickly exceeded 137 thousand “likes”.

After having participated in several TV Azteca productions, Vanessa Claudio returned to hosting in 2022 to lead the program “Al Extremo”, after a cast change, in addition to participating as presenter of La Academia.