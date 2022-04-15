Vanessa Guzmán defends herself and accepts that her face has changed | Facebook

Vanessa Guzman is one of the actresses who in recent times has generated a lot controversybecause more than one attacks her and criticism in their social networks for how the former Mexican beauty queen looks now, since her body and her face They have obviously changed.

The former protagonist ofMy love” or “Dare to Dream” defended herself and accepted that her face has undergone a remarkable change, because it goes hand in hand with the changes she has also made in her body, because now she is a woman who is focused on bodybuilding competitions and it is because of this muscular development that the face also changes.

Through a publication on her social networks, Vanessa Guzmán took the time to write a detailed explanation about the noticeable changes that her face has, and at the same time, tried to raise awareness among people who think without knowing.

Vanessa Guzmán defends herself and accepts that her face has changed. Photo: Instagram.



The result of a high-performance training, (a term that applies only to people who compete) leads to excess fat loss, for competition purposes that well carried out allows you to see true transformations in your body and everything changes! !”, began writing the actress.

In the photo that accompanies this message, Vanessa looks smiling, happy, happy with herself and her appearance, as she looks very sporty with a cap, a short blouse and short shorts.

Yes, even the factions, for all those who criticize, give their opinion or justify themselves, but in the end they are very aware of me, that term is known as “skull face” and it is more evident during “peak week”, as I said… Only high-performance athletes make it…,” Vanessa wrote.

The attacks and criticisms of her person and appearance arose a couple of years ago, when the former Nuestra Belleza México began to make public the changes that her figure was having with the hard training that being a bodybuilder entails, so no Many people liked that Vanessa Guzmán went from a beauty queen’s body to that of a gladiator of this high-performance sport.

Whoever thinks otherwise is completely unaware of the competitive process, and will never see the same results! Of course, unless they have a lot of hyaluronic acid filler!! Which obviously I DON’T HAVE!!”, he finished, Vanessa Guzman.

In this way, the actress took the time to clarify why she looks different, making it clear that it is not about plastic surgery, but about her new life routine, her new job and what she now enjoys doing with such passion and delivery.