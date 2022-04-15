Vanessa Guzmán defends herself and explains why the transformation of her face is due

The physical appearance of Vanessa Guzman has changed from a few months ago when he concentrated on bodybuilding competitions, but now it was the transformation of his face that has caused some criticism.

And it is that yesterday, the actress posted a photo where she appears full body and her face looks very thinso she herself explained why this is.

“The result of a HIGH PERFORMANCE training, (term that applies only to people who compete) leads to excess fat lossfor competition purposes that well carried out allows you to see true transformations to your body and everything changes. Yes, even the factionsfor all those who criticize, give their opinion or justify themselves, but in the end are very attentive to me, this term is known as “skull face” and it is more evident during “peak week”, as I said… Only high-performance athletes achieve it… Whoever thinks otherwise is completely unaware of the competitive process, and will never see the same results. Of course, unless they have a lot of hyaluronic acid filling 🤣🤣 Which obviously I DON’T HAVE!

💯💪🏻 #vanessaguzman #bffbyvg #siquierespoderes #bikinicompetitor #ifbbbikinipro #bikinipro #proleague #ifbb #bikini #competition #athlete #altorendimiento #NOALABUSODEOPINION,” she explained.

