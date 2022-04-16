The actress revealed why her face changed after bodybuilding For: Pauline Flowers APR. 15. 2022

Instagram: @vanessaguzmann Vanessa Guzmán does not shut up and answers why her face was transformed

Vanessa Guzman He has been sharing with his followers on social networks for quite some time his path through the bodybuilding, discipline in which he has been crowned with several awards and which, unfortunately, has also left him with several disagreements with those who criticize his radical transformation.

As it happened a few days ago that the protagonist of ‘Dare to dream’ and ‘Single with a daughter’ she was not silent in view of the judgments he received after the publication of a photograph in which they point out his face also changed with the arduous training.

In this regard, the soap opera star took the time to explain the reason behind this remarkable change in her features through an extensive text published on her official Instagram account.

“The result of high-performance training (a term that applies only to people who compete) leads to excess fat loss for competition purposes, which, if carried out well, lets you see real transformations to your body and everything changes. Yes, even the factions!”, started.

Vanessa Guzmán also highlighted that this change is even more noticeable in the days before a competition and that it is well known in the industry.

“For all those who think, criticize or justify themselves but in the end are very aware of me, that term is known as ‘skull face’ (skull face) and it is more evident during ‘peak week’. Whoever thinks otherwise is completely unaware of the competitive process and will never see the same results.”

Through her official Twitter account, the 45-year-old athlete got into a discussion with those who claimed that the changes in her body would interfere with her role as an actress, for which she launched a forceful clarification.