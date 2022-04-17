Vanessa Guzmán exposes her shapely competition silhouette while sunbathing in a tiny bikini

The actress Vanessa Guzman took advantage of the rest days to tan under the sun’s rays, so he decided to pose with a tiny bikini that exposed the shapely silhouette that he has won as an athlete.

There is no doubt that the actress from Chihuahua, Mexico, is living one of the best stages of her life, because in addition to continuing to garner important awards as an actress, she debuted as a grandmother in November 2021 and shortly before fulfilled her dream of participating in her first professional bodybuilding competition, where she won several medals and was able to position herself as one of the favorites.

But the discipline and healthy lifestyle that she has adopted for several years has left the former beauty queen with a spectacular body that she enjoys showing off not only in contests or in front of television cameras, because to take advantage of these days of relaxation He decided to sunbathe and the result was admired by thousands of fans of social networks.

On this occasion, it was through his official Instagram profile, where Vanessa Guzmán exposed her competitor figure while sunbathing face down wearing a tiny bikini Brown color.

“The hot season is starting! There is no more to enjoy the pool or beach season for those who can“, was the phrase with which he accompanied the publication.

In addition, along with the series of three photographs, he decided to ask his fans what time of the year is his favorite and took the opportunity to remind them that the summer body is worked during the winter.

And although on this occasion she provoked the admiration of almost 56 thousand fans and a shower of flattering messages, it is not the first time that she has exposed her silhouette outside of a contest, because weeks before she dazzled by modeling a tiny bikini from her room, where she shared how he practices before coming to a competition.

To a long list of fans who admired her beauty, celebrities such as Ana Bárbara and Maribel Guardia joined, who fell in love with the beauty of Vanessa Guzmán.

