Vanessa Guzmán shares her routine for championship glutes; you dare?

At 46 years old, Vanessa Guzman decided to make a real turn in her life and focus fully on the world of exercise, so now she is a representative of the bodybuilding.

After a long career in the world of soap operas, the actress decided to find a much more demanding lifestyle, which has helped her have better emotions.

However, despite looking truly spectacular, the actress has been the victim of criticism that points out that she is moving away from aesthetics, something that has not affected her in the least.

“I’m doing everything I’ve ever wanted… I’ve always liked bodybuilding…”, were the star’s statements to People Vip magazine, about the new lifestyle.

But now, and as an inspiration, the model decided to share through her Instagram account a routine that millions of women will want to copy and increase the buttocks

And it is that it is one of the most attractive areas of the body of both sexes, so it is the vanity of every person, which is why the model wanted to give away her secret.

The actress continues to dazzle with her spectacular figure. Photo: IG / bffvanessaguzman

What is a fact is that it is a real demanding gym routine, but from the experience of the actress, the results jump out at first glance in the statuesque body of the actress.

Vanessa Guzmán’s routine for steel bubbles

It is a routine called what she has called ‘Booty Workout’, and was part of the exercises that the actress did to celebrate his 46th birthday.

And it is that she herself dares to ensure that it is an: “excellent exercise to work the gluteus and the entire lower body area”, which will shape and firm the buttocks.

In the short video, the actress can be seen on two blocks, which makes the movements that she later does to reaffirm her buttocks truly demanding.

And it is that it is about lifting a good weight to put a clear pressure on the legs and with it on the same buttocks that you do with a weight or a dumbbell and have better results.

