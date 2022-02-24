Vanessa Guzmán surprises by modeling her muscles in a bikini

Vanessa Guzmán does not stop surprising her followers on social networks, this time for showing off her statuesque figure in a bikini.

The 45-year-old actress, who recently became a grandmother, showed off a bikini that was given to her on her exercised body; For a while now, Vanessa has worked hard to compete in the world of bodybuilding.

“Thank you @angelcompetitionbikinis for this practice bikini, my check-ins with my coach or my posing sessions are much easier,” Guzmán wrote to accompany the video in which she is seen walking in heels on a carpet while modeling her figure. .

Discipline and healthy living is a constant in the life of Vanessa Guzmán, who in the past had several eating problems, the same ones she spoke about in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda.

“I suffered from eating disorders but because I made that story for myself, for having a reference that was not imposed on me, but to say well, then I also want to. Suddenly you start to feel that the body changes, and one is the one who starts doing these nonsense. That’s where the problem begins, it was a couple of years, I think I felt the greatest pressure when I returned to Ciudad Juárez and I had a considerable weight gain, “he said.

He said that although he did not gain weight extremely, he did have a few difficult years, from which he fortunately recovered.

Now, he uses his social networks to talk about how discipline has played an indispensable role in his new goals.