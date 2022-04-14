Vanessa Guzmán surprises with her modified face and reveals why

Through the last few months, Vanessa Guzman has focused on the competencies of bodybuildingphysical activity aimed at maximum muscular development, for which the actress has modified various parts of her body, including the face.

“The result of high-performance training (a term that applies only to people who compete), leads to excess fat loss for competition purposes, which, if carried out well, lets you see real transformations to your body and everything changesVanessa began to write at the bottom of a series of photographs where we see her with a new face.

And it is that, “Yes, even the factionsfor all those who comment, give their opinion or justify themselves, but in the end are very attentive to me, this term is known as ‘skull face‘ and it’s more evident during ‘peak week’, as I said… Only high-performance athletes make it.”shared the actress.

For this reason, “Whoever thinks otherwise is completely unaware of the competitive process and you will never see the same results! Sure, unless they have a lot hyaluronic acid fillerwhich obviously don’t have“Vanessa Guzmán assured.

Clarified the issue of why Vanessa wears more marked features and a thin face, the competitor prepares to continue giving her best in the world of bodybuilding.