Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson celebrate the launch of a new cocktail

What a night! Vanessa Hudgens Y Ashley Benson paired all-black looks while celebrating the launch of their new cocktail at the Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits and Fleishigs Magazine event in New York City on Sunday, September 25.

The two actresses and rosary dawsonwho have been friends for years, have teamed up with Thomas Ashbourne’s Craft Spirits to create their own line of margaritas called the Margalicious Margarita, a premium kosher cocktail.

“The snack comes in many forms, but the Margalicious Margarita reigns supreme. Its fresh-squeezed lime juice, pure sea salt, and a hint of orange zest pair deliciously with our premium tequila,” according to Thomas Ashbourne’s website.

At the event at the Wall St. Grill, guests were able to sample the Margalicious Margarita in all its forms: straight-poured, over dry ice, and frozen. Launched this summer, this fun cocktail features high-strength distilled spirits and fresh, all-natural kosher ingredients.

“We had a lot of fun doing it, perfecting the flavor, creating the look of the cans, the bottles, the colors and everything,” he said. pretty Little Liars star reminded People during an interview with Hudgens and Dawson. “It was a super fun opportunity.”

Dawson spoke about his contribution to the brand. “I feel so blessed that these wonderful ladies brought me on board with this amazing drink,” she told the outlet. “And my offering was the name Margalicious, which was a tribute to my daughter Isabella, whose middle name is Margalita. It’s a fun name for a fun product.

“My favorite memories of going out with my girlfriends are going to a Mexican restaurant and having a margarita,” he said. music high school alum said, referring to the inspiration for the cocktail. “There’s definitely a specific vibe that goes with it, and it totally matches our personalities.”

The collaboration between Hudgens, Benson and Dawson is part of a group of cocktails Thomas Ashbourne is launching, including Sarah Jessica Parker’s Perfect Cosmo, old-school classic John Cena and Playboi Carti’s Hardscatto.

To get some of your own cocktails, visit the Thomas Ashbourne website.