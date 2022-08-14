Vanessa Hudgens and her sister pose in fluorescent bikinis on a yacht

Vanessa Hudgens He shared details of his beach vacation with a publication made on social networks where he enjoys the sea and the hot weather of Capri, Italy.

He turned to his Instagram account to share a reel with several photos wearing a swimsuit hot pinkstellar color of the barbie core trend. She posed aboard a luxurious yacht while touring the Mediterranean Sea.

She posed wearing a sports-style bra with thick straps and a square neckline, matching a bikini high waist Both garments highlighted her worked figure and tanned skin.

She wore square glasses, a chain necklace, as well as discreet rings and a gold bracelet.

She flaunted her beauty with a simple appearance; her brunette hair was shown in a high bun with curled strands over her forehead and makeup in shades of tan, with lipstick naked and cheeks with rouge.

the celebrity of High School Musical posed outside of a luxurious yacht, with outdoor loungers.

In some of the photos she shared, she was seen accompanied by her sister Stella Hudgens, who wore a swimsuit similar to Vanessa’s, only in fluorescent yellow.

The pair of beauties have been enjoying an exclusive trip to the heights of Italy for a few days now.

And it is that Venessa was invited to the annual charity gala of Luisa Via RomaxUNICEF, which she attended Jennifer Lopez Y michelle hallsamong other great stars of the world of entertainment and modeling.

In a separate Instagram post, Hudgens showed off her stylish look custom designed by Michael Kors. She wore a copper-colored minidress with a long sparkly cape, platform sneakers, and diamond jewelry.

With her, her sister and the fashion designer who was also one of the special guests posed.

His trip around the Mediterranean took place during his days off from recording Downtown Owl, the new film based on the homonymous novel by Chuck Klosterman.

Together with Vanessa they will act Henry Golding, lily rabe Y Ed Harris. The recordings began almost half a year ago, although the release date remains unknown.

