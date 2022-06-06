Vanessa Hudgens and more stars shine on the ‘red carpet’ of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022

This Sunday the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 are held, which reward the best of series and movies; As always, the red carpet was loaded with the presence of great entertainment figures.

Vanessa Hudgens, who serves as the hostess of the awards, arrived wearing an electric blue side dress and her hair tied back.

Other stars who made their appearance include rapper Snoop Dogg, who wore a black velvet ensemble and animal print.

The new “scream queen”, Jenna Ortega, wore a black dress that marked her slender silhouette.

The one who stole all eyes is Olivia Rodrigo, who appeared in a tight black dress, with a hairstyle very much in the style of the 2000’s.

Also on the runway was Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney; as well as Javon Walton, Sofia Carson and Diplo, among others.

J.Lo will be honored at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

It highlights that during the ceremony, the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her achievements on the screen with the Generation Award.

Lopez first came to prominence as a dancer on the 1990s comedy series “In Living Color.” She pursued her career as an actress and landed the lead role in the movie “Selena” in 1997, which launched her to stardom. Her film credits also include such titles as “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Hustlers” and the most recent, “Marry Me” (“Marry me”).

The 52-year-old actress and singer will release a new documentary on Netflix titled “Halftime” on June 14. The project focuses on the second half of her career, and the New York star of Puerto Rican origin reflects on her achievements and her evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has enjoyed great success on the pop and Latin music charts. In 1999 she released her debut album “On the 6” and topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love”, “All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t You”. ‘t It Funny”.

And in 2020, Lopez performed at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.