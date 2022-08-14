Vanessa Hudgens and the red bikini with which she ‘fell in love’ on the beach

The actress Vanessa Hudgens shared in Instagram a bit of the Photoshoot so that he posed with one of his best friends at the beach.

the star of High School Musical “fell in love” with a little red bikini high legto show off their toned legsand a top of neckline pronounced, with thin straps and a silver brooch in the center.

Hudgens complemented his outfits with a silver anklet and sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun.

Besides, the celebrity The 33-year-old showed off her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup and tying her curly hair into a high bun with strands at the front.

In the session, the singer was accompanied by Vince Rossi, an actor from Gone by Downwho opted to wear a blue and white checkered swimsuit.

Vanessa Hudgens and his friend posed leaning against a rock formation on a beach whose location was not specified. However, the photographs could have been taken during the trip for the bachelorette party of Sarah Hyland.

The celebration took place in Punta Mita, one of the most popular beach destinations in Mexico.

Hudgens continues to succeed in film and television, which has allowed him to have a life full of luxuries. His latest acquisition is a $7.5 million residence in Studio City, California.

According to US media, the 673 square meter property has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool and a garage with space for six vehicles.

Look in the gallery at the top for the best Photos of Vanessa Hudgens.

