Vanessa Hudgens and the veil minidress with which she conquered MTV

The actress Vanessa Hudgens was the photographers spotlight walking down the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on sunday in Santa MonicaCalif.

She dazzled by showing off her silhouette dressed in a spectacular blue veil minidress with which he printed movement and elegance when walking. It is creation of vera wang.

the garment strapless exposed his shoulders. He completed the look with silver platform sandals and increased the glamor with earrings, rings and perfect makeup that focused on deepening her look with black eyeliner and silver shadow.

01_vanessa_afp.jpg

Photo: AFP

02_vanessa_afp.jpg

Photo: AFP

the star of Princess Exchange was a presenter at the ceremony and made an impact with a series of ultra glam outfits. She appeared in a sequined minidress, with a look Versace in a miniskirt and a memorable barbie pink mini dress deep neckline.

03_vanessa_afp.jpg

Photo: AFP

Another of his outfits consisted of a black latex jumpsuit which she combined with matching long patent leather boots, laces and dizzying heels.

Vanessa Hudgens thus adds another event as a presenter, after she did it magnificently in the Met Gala 2022organized by fashion.

She has also started her path as an entrepreneur with the launch of Margalicious Margaritaa ready-to-drink she makes in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, a women-led brand.

During the creative process, when it came time to decide which type of drink to choose, the choice seemed clear to Vanessa Hudgens and three of her friends with whom she partnered.

“My favorite memories of going out with my girlfriends involve going to a Mexican restaurant and buying a margarita. There’s definitely a specific vibe that comes with it, and it totally fits our personalities,” she told the magazine. People.

“There was a meme that said: You can never have a bad time in a Mexican restaurant, no matter what happens and I laugh just thinking about it because it’s true. Go to a Mexican restaurant. You can’t be sad! You take a margarita and everything is fixed,” she added.

Look at the photos of Vanessa Hudgens in the upper gallery.

