Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron: Story of a teenage love that returns to East High

Undoubtedly one of the most famous Disney movies was High School Musical starring Zack Efron, Vanessa Hudgens Y Ashley Tisdale. Iconic for its songs, choreographies and plot, where the teenagers of that time went crazy for each character and not only was a tape released, but they released two more movies.

Recall that Efron played Troy Boltonwhile Hudgens performed the role of Gabriella Montez. Both had a relationship in fiction but with all the chemistry and long hours of filming, they ended up falling in love in real life. In fact, the two met in 2006 and dated for about four years before splitting in 2010.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron.

During the time that their relationship lasted, both always tried to keep it private, although they did attend movie events and were also seen together on vacation.

However, after finishing and over the years, Vanessa Hudgens gave an interview in which he referred to his affair with Zack Efron explaining that she was able to cope with fame thanks to him.

“It all started really naturally, and the truth is that I couldn’t be more grateful to have had that relationship at that time. High School Musical it was a massive phenomenon and had all eyes on me. And that’s a very strange feeling, so having that relationship helped me not lose my mind and stay calmbecause I had someone by my side who understood perfectly what was happening, because he was in the same situation, “said the interpreter.

The actress today.

Let’s remember that at that time they were both just children and like any adolescent relationship they had their problems inside the set. In fact, according to the actress, the film’s director, Kenny Ortega, sometimes believed that they would never finish filming: “I remember we had a huge argument while we were rehearsing, and Kenny Ortega came over to try to mediate with a face like, ‘ don’t tell me our movie is going down the drain,'” Hudgens confessed.

To this day, the exact reason for the break is not known, although there are rumors, as in any media relationship, such as: scheduling problems and/or that some of them wanted to be single.

Zac Efron today.

Until now, the only reunion we had was in the middle of a pandemic through zoom that included the other protagonists: Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman and even Kaycee Stroh. There everyone shone singing “We’re all in this together”.

Yet the only one who didn’t sing it was zac efronwho only introduced his peers, including Vanessa Hudgens. Was it awkward?

But as revealed by the Hollywood Life portal: “From that time there are very good moments, but there is also a lot of pain, which has to do with his relationship with Vanessa. They don’t talk about her between them, so working in a situation like that would have been very difficult, because he would have loved to rehearse to do it well, and that means working with her. He is now a completely different man and he left all that behind, that’s why he just did the introduction, ”they indicated.

Meeting of the protagonists of High School Musical.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens return to East High

Exactly on June 26, the actress broke the Internet with an emotional publication and that is that she visited the school where High School Musical was recorded. But she not only recorded on location, but she also played the Breaking Free song that she performed with Zac in the background.

He also added an exciting description by writing dialogue from the tape. “Remember in kindergarten when you met a kid and you didn’t know anything about him, then 10 seconds later you were playing like they were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she pointed out.

Secondly, Zack Efron He shared a photo from the spot with his arm up. The publication was quickly filled with likes and comments from his followers asking if it is a possible reunion between the protagonists.

What do you think of this former couple?