Vanessa Hudgens arrives in a transparent thong at the MET Gala

The risky dress that the American actress decided to use left very little to the imagination.

This Monday, May 2, the Met Gala in New Yorkin which Vanessa Hudgens already made present

Once again the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to fantasy, waste, enjoyment and solidarity.

On this occasion, the objective will be to raise funds for the Costume Institute that the museum has

Met Gala

Let us remember that the pandemic forced this institution to change its plans, which it had to cancel on several occasions.

The theme for this occasion will be:In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, which indicates that it is intended to make an anthology of American fashion framed in the glamor of the so-called “Golden age” from New York.

That is, we will travel back in time, and we will open the cabinets of the two decades between 1870 and 1980.

Vanessa Hudgens and her cheeky dress…

That said, the guests would wear very special looks, wrapped in an air of romance, with a touch of historicism and modesty.

One of the first to arrive at the event was the actress Vanessa Hugheswho decided on a very daring wardrobe.

In the images that circulate on social networks, she could be seen clad in a transparent dress, in black.

Vanessa Hudgens

Internet users noticed two details: She was not wearing a bra and she arrived wearing a transparent thong.

On this occasion, the famous will be in charge of the live broadcast for the brand Vogue.

Others who are expected to make their appearance throughout the event are Olivia Rodriguez, Eiza Gonzalez Y Emma Stone.

Vanessa Hudgens raises passions with a revealing red dress

To the above, they will also join Jennifer LopezJoe Jonas and the clan of sisters Kardashian Jenner.

Latin talent could not be left out, this time they will represent us Rosalia, J Balvin and the singer from Puerto Rico, B.ad Bunny.

