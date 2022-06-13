Vanessa Hudgens as a goddess, exudes style in an elegant black dress

American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens often adapts her style to the occasion for which she dresses; We see it, for example, with a more bohemian touch at music festivals; more dramatic and gothic outfits when the red carpet requires presence; and a elegant and sophisticated touch in awards and galas Similar.

Always at the forefront and giving a lot of sophistication, it does not lack its modern touch and imposing fashion and we have verified it with its most recent social media postingwhere she shares a very glamorous outfit that she wore in the Tony Awards, that were held on June 12 and that recognize the best theatrical productions on Broadway from the last season.

For the event, she looked very chic in a black dress in ruched fabric by Schiaparelli Couture. The bare shoulders give it a flirty style and the design is very elegant, old hollywood stylesince it has a corset-type cut and a notch that defines its curvaceous silhouette with great definition.

Add a lot of presence with black tights and close shoes, also in black. To contrast, her jewelry is gold, very long earrings with diamonds encrusted, bracelets and rings, which add an exquisite glamor to the outfit.

Her hair is tied up in a high Braid, with delicate center parting; a hairstyle that gives joviality and avoid overloading the outfit, so that it focuses on its charming presence, this is what attracts attention and its beauty shines alone.

Finally, her makeup balances well with light shadows on the inside of the eyelid, to illuminate the face, and dark on the outside, to give elegance. pink blush, very marked mascara and opaque red lips, for a feminine, sophisticated and stylish halo.

His followers tell him that he looks beautiful, dazzling, gorgeous and really capturing looks and raising sighs in this seductive outfit but also full of glamor as it frames her figure in a way that conquers.

The Tony Awards were attended by several media personalities, such as Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain either Sarah Paulson. The host this year was also the Oscar winner for her role as Anita in the 2021 version of West Side Story, Ariana DeBose.

Also during the event, Jennifer Hudson made history by becoming a winner of a Tony as producer of ‘A Stranger Loop’, which won for best musical. Thus, she becomes part of the winners EGOT; which means they already have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The former reward television; then music, cinema and theater, respectively. She is the sixteenth person to achieve this status and the fifth woman to achieve this achievement; the others are: Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Helen Hayes.