Vanessa Hudgens as Princess in Pink Ruffled Barbie Dress

The actress Vanessa Hudgens is always an example of glamor with avant-garde outfits and a very modern touch that sets fashion, As we can see in his publications on social networks, where he shares his more sophisticated outfits.

At this time, it is in Rome Italywhere she has dressed a couple of outfits with a very feminine and seductive touch, both in pink, the color without a doubt of the moment and in trend this spring Summer.

Look spectacular and like a modern princess in a beautiful designer dress, born in Rome precisely, Giambattista Valli. The cut is simple and the flow is vaporous, leaving the bare shoulders and placing a ruffle detailthus giving a flirtatious and fashionable touch, as ruffles are also a very popular design at this time in seasonal clothing.

The also singer and presenter wears high-top sneakers, a small shiny silver handbag, semi-collected hair in half ponytailrings and long earrings with brilliant details. Finally, complete with a youthful and fresh makeup in warm tones, sand color in eye shadows and opaque pink lips.

She also poses in several photographs next to her sister, Stella Hughes, who wears a lovely spring outfit; an green dress also with ruffles on the shoulders and also in the skirt, which combines with nude shoes, pearl necklace, warm shadows and pink lips.

The sisters have also been walking around the city, as we see in another publication, where Vanessa Hudges repeats the color pink, although now in a more vibrant and intense tone, in a flared pants and crop top set, a very nineties style.

Complete the outfit with white platform sneakers, square sunglasses, earrings, choker necklace, bracelet, rings, long nails and low ponytail hairstyle, which he ties with a clip, leaving several strands around the face.

In these images Stella Hudgens wears a lavender set of satin fabric, which includes a oversized shirt wide and buttoned with a clip at the torso, loose hair, sunglasses and a pearl necklace, which make her look very youthful and glamorous.