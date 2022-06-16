Vanessa Hudgens boasts a ‘butterfly’ cleavage – The Truth

Mexico City, June 15, 2022 – The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica (California), has been the venue chosen to deliver the MTV Movie & Fashion Awards 2022 and host your red carpet. On it, we have been able to see authentic looks like the one Jennifer Lopez wore with a sensual leather corset.

also impacted Vanessa Hudgens with her mini dress that was topped with a long train. However, this was not the only style that the 33-year-old actress wore, the protagonist of the unforgettable television series High School Musical or movies like Tick, tick… Boom! either (Re)change princess. And she was one of the presenters of these awards and, therefore, did not hesitate to surprise us with image changes. Among his bet, in addition, his neckline update butterfly in its most vibrant version.

the neckline butterfly who does not understand ages

The original neckline visually recreate the rippling of a butterfly’s wings It is a trend that has fascinated stars of all ages. For example, last year, Olivia Rodrigo and Eva Longoria connected their styles through this sexy cut with its models in black. Now, Vanessa Hudgens gets it backbut in its most vibrant version, in fuchsia. You find it among the proposals of Italian firm Valentino that has made this shade its hallmark in 2022managing to sweep her on the main red carpets after showing her Pink PP collection in Paris.

Although we had mainly seen this neckline in long designs, Vanessa Hudgens updates it in its most youthful version, as she wears it in a minidress. A model featuring a very comfortable trapeze cutthat frees from any corseting and high-volume puffed sleeves. As an accessory, the American actress surrenders to the platforms that have fascinated generation Z. Specifically, she wears shoes also in fuchsia, ankle bracelet and more than 15 centimeters high signed by Valentino. Interestingly, a few days ago we saw this accessory, although in white, starring in the Sofia Richie engagement lookwho is soon to marry music executive Elliot Grainge.