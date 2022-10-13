Vanessa Hudgens brings out her inner witch in her new documentary about the paranormal

Vanessa Hudgens, the former star of the series ‘High School Musical’ accepts that from a very young age she had a ‘gift’ to notice supernatural presences and now, this special connection that she has has channeled it to bring out her inner witch and thus show it in the documentary ‘Dead Hot: Season of the Witch’.

Far from the macabre spells and the image of the incarnation of evil who had a wart on his nose, the American star will show his search inside the contemporary witch who has a special connection with the spiritual realm.

Thus, Hudgens, along with her friend GG Magree, traveled to Salem, Massachusetts, to discover all kinds of fascinating mysteries, since they, since they were little, knew that they were different.

“[Dead Hot: Season of the Witch] is an intimate journey into the supernatural realm that serves as a coming-of-age story that explores identity, female power, and sisterhood.”

The production mentions, Vanessa and Magree, learned basic witchcraft in a self-taught way, and that is why they undertook the trip to Salem to document a ‘master class’ on all things spiritual.

“They’ve done little spells since they were kids, and they were really interested in that world,” Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim-Murray Productions, told ‘Variety’ magazine.

And more than exploiting the terrifying side, the executive spoke about the documentary and its protagonists: “First it is entertainment, but there is a real, personal and spiritual journey that both have. It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It has a lot to do with female empowerment.”

Needless to say, the ‘Princess Exchange’ actress has already had some encounters with the supernatural and said so at the time. “I accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things,” she mentioned during an April 2022 appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’

He said at the time, he had “many” paranormal encounters over the years. I closed it for a while [porque] the unknown is scary. But recently I said, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into that.'”

This is how he recounted his childhood experience: “I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old, and they were, like, you know, those ducks you shoot [de la cuerda]? It’s a toy, there was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going next to me.”

Hudgens even noted that she and her friend Magree had met a friendly ghost while hanging out in a graveyard.

“We found this tombstone of a spirit that we were told is very playful,” said the singer. “So I turned on [nuestra caja espiritual, que puede ayudarte a conectarte con fantasmas] and I said, ‘Hi Sam, I’m Vanessa [y] this is GG’… And then GG says, ‘Sam, can you say our names? Then we only hear ‘Vanessa’ [sonidos estáticos] ‘GG’. I was like, ‘Great, do you have anything else you want to tell me?’”

Needless to say, for the making of ‘Dead Hot’, the best friends spent eight days in Salem, learning how to improve their spiritual gifts.

It should be noted that Salem is known for being the famous city of witches, where in the last century men and women were accused and sentenced to death for witchcraft, although many of the sentences were made on innocent people, all because the powerful of the town wanted save his ‘skin’.

Today visitors say that since those horrible murders, unexplained phenomena have occurred. Mysterious lights, figures that appear out of nowhere, voices and laments or even the appearance of women with their hands tied or kneeling. It is said that no matter how much time passes, the souls of all those who were tortured will wander through Salem.

