Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens celebrates Halloween with a costume inspired by “The Black Swan”

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Vanessa Hudgens has come to this Halloween dancing. The singer-actress shared on social media her costume this year in which she teamed up with her friend GG Magree to dress up as Natalie Portman in “The Black Swan” in black and white tutus.

The “High School Musical” star shared a series of photos from a Halloween party she was joined by her friends on Monday, showing off her best ballet moves with leg warmers and hair accessories.

Hudgens wore a white lace tutu dress, as well as a white bolero sweater. Although he wasn’t wearing ballet shoes, he did imitate them with white leg warmers and socks underneath.

Her friend, GG Magree played the Black Swan wearing a black bustier and thigh-high stockings.

Vanessa Hudgens is just one of the celebrities most celebrating this dark time, recently revealing that she even likes to communicate with ghosts. “I have accepted the fact that I see things and hear things,” he said to the astonishment of everyone on the “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Recommended video: Lety Calderón and her son show the apartment that Luciano will live in

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Harry Potter: Emma Watson ready to return to the saga on one condition

52 seconds ago

How did Emma Chamberlain, Vanessa Kirby and Tara Emad wear Cartier jewels in Madrid?

11 mins ago

From OneRepublic to Shawn Mendes, a Quebecer collaborates with big names

12 mins ago

Lagertha’s connection with Donostia, the warrior from ‘Vikings’

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button