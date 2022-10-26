Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens celebrates Halloween with a costume inspired by “The Black Swan”

Vanessa Hudgens has come to this Halloween dancing. The singer-actress shared on social media her costume this year in which she teamed up with her friend GG Magree to dress up as Natalie Portman in “The Black Swan” in black and white tutus.

The “High School Musical” star shared a series of photos from a Halloween party she was joined by her friends on Monday, showing off her best ballet moves with leg warmers and hair accessories.

Hudgens wore a white lace tutu dress, as well as a white bolero sweater. Although he wasn’t wearing ballet shoes, he did imitate them with white leg warmers and socks underneath.

Her friend, GG Magree played the Black Swan wearing a black bustier and thigh-high stockings.

Vanessa Hudgens is just one of the celebrities most celebrating this dark time, recently revealing that she even likes to communicate with ghosts. “I have accepted the fact that I see things and hear things,” he said to the astonishment of everyone on the “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

