Vanessa Hudgens claims to talk to ghosts

The High School Musical actress revealed a paranormal experience. See how he overcame the phenomenon he experienced when he was 8 years old.

©GettyVanessa Hudgens recently took part in tick, tick…BOOM!

the paranormal experiences they still seem appealing to mystery buffs. But when they turn into a personal situation, everything can get scary. something like this happened to Demi Lovatothe singer who revealed that she had the opportunity to contact aliens. And now the turn has come for Vanessa Hudgenswho was encouraged to confess that since she was little she had different connections with ghosts. Here we tell you what he said!

Although he recently participated in tick, tick… BOOM! with Andrew Garfield for netflixit is impossible to forget his work as the protagonist of musical high school. That’s why she was invited to the program Kelly Clarkson Show to present his clothing brand and reminisce about his best anecdotes about his time as a Disney character. However, attention was completely diverted when he confessed to his supernatural experiences.

” I remember getting ready to go to school when I was eight years“began the actress. And he asked the character who runs the program: “Do you know what those toy ducks are with a string you have to pull? Well, there was one on the dining room table and when I started walking, it started walking with me.”. Although the fear completely took hold of her, she tried to avoid the subject so as not to deepen this fear.

Hudgens said:I forgot about it for a while because it’s scary. the unknown is scary”. Despite this, her posture as a child has become very different from the one she maintains today at 33 years old. In this regard, he explained:I recently said: ‘It’s a gift and something I have the ability to do, so I’m going to build on that”. In this way, he began to investigate to become fully involved in the subject: ” Recently I did my first paranormal investigation royal team”.

+ What happened to Demi Lovato?

The American singer told months ago that she experienced a completely paranormal phenomenon involving UFOs. He thus launched a special for Peacock entitled Unidentified with Demi Lovato with Matthew Scott Montgomery and his sister Dallas Lovato to investigate what really happened. ” I had a very crazy experience in Joshua Tree National Park. There was a light in the sky that moved in a strange way, in a way a plane couldn’t.. My life has totally changed spiritually“, he said at the time.

