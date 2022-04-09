Vanessa Hudgens confesses that she can communicate with ghosts: “It’s a gift”

Vanessa Hudgens fell in love with millions of teenagers between 2006 and 2010 by starring in one of the most remembered musical sagas, ‘High School Music’. A role for which he has always been remembered in some circles, although his performance in other films such as ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, among others, should also be highlighted.

The actress continues adding new projects, which has led her to be interviewed by ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’where the American has gone on to confess that she has a sixth sense with which she can lead communicate with the afterlife, having many encounters with ghostssomething that other celebrities like Courtney Cox Y Salma Hayek; the first sold her house out of fear, and the second hired a medium to expel them from her house.

At 33 years old, the actress has admitted that she can communicate with ghosts, and that it is an ability she has always had, despite the fact that at first she did not like the idea: “I have accepted the fact that I see and hear things. I denied it for a while because it scared me. The unknown scares. But recently I said: ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean on that’”, has begun explaining.

This has allowed him to later recall one of his first paranormal experiences: “I remember when I was 8 years old, I was getting ready to go to school, and in my room there was like, you know those dishes that you pull on the rope? It’s a toy. Then I started walking and he just started walking beside me”. And it is that over the years, the actress and singer has become more interested in these issues, coming to do the “first real paranormal investigation” of her.

One of the most memorable experiences

Regarding how she communicates, she does it through a “box of spirits”, which helps you “scan radio frequencies very quickly. There is something in the electricity that it creates that allows spirits to speak through it.”

A technique she tried with a friend of hers in a graveyard at night: “I turned it on and said, ‘Hey Sam, this is Vanessa, this is Gigi.’ I wasn’t very good at it, and then Gigi asked him, ‘Sam, can you repeat our names?’ we listen through the machine ‘Vanessa’. I asked him if there was anything he wanted to tell me and he said ‘No’. So I thanked him and well, you have to tell them to stay where they are or they might follow you“, it is finished.